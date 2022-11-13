Six Harvard College seniors will study at the University of Oxford next year as American Rhodes Scholars. The six were among 32 U.S. students named recipients of the prestigious scholarship on Saturday.

“This year’s Rhodes Scholars representing the United States — elected by 16 independent committees around the country meeting simultaneously­ — will go to Oxford University in England next October to pursue graduate degrees across the breadth of the social sciences, humanities, and biological and physical sciences,” Elliot F. Gerson, American Secretary of the Rhodes Trust, said in a statement. “They inspire us already with their accomplishments, but even more by their values-based leadership and selfless ambitions to improve their communities and the world.”

The Rhodes Scholarship, established in 1902 through the will of Cecil John Rhodes, is an award of two to three years of study at Oxford. The Harvard winners are:

Henry A. Cerbone of Albright, West Virginia, will graduate with a bachelor’s and master’s in computer science. His work examines technical and ethical aspects of robotics. Cerbone has written a bi-weekly op-ed for the Harvard Crimson and was the editor of the Harvard Review of Philosophy. At Oxford, he will pursue a degree in biology.

Tessa K.J. Haining of Newton, Massachusetts, is working on a joint concentration in chemistry and comparative literature and writing her thesis on the 20th-century French metaphysical philosopher Gilles Deleuze. She is an athlete, a violinist, and production manager of Harvard’s student-run orchestra. Haining is co-director of the University’s Eating Concerns Hotline and Outreach service and serves as a peer counselor. At Oxford, she will pursue a degree in the history of science, medicine, and technology.

Amisha Kambath of San Ramon, California, is a social studies concentrator. In April, she was named a Truman Scholar. While at Harvard, Kambath has served as president of the Harvard College Project for Justice and as co-chair of the policy program at the Institute of Politics. She also interned at the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund and serves on the student advisory committee for the Mindich Program in Engaged Scholarship. At Oxford, Kambath will pursue a degree in English and American Studies.

Chicago native Lauren Kim will graduate with a bachelor’s in chemistry and engineering science and a master’s in chemistry and chemical biology. Kim, the president of an organization dedicated to menstrual and reproductive health, has co-founded public health and education programs in Uganda and has conducted research at the Broad Institute and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. Kim will pursue a degree in international health and tropical medicine at Oxford.

Isaac A. Robinson of Milton, Massachusetts, is concentrating in pure mathematics and computer science. He is a varsity heavyweight rower and co-president of the Harvard College Democrats. At Oxford, he will pursue a degree in advanced computer science.

Brian H. Wee of Erie, Colorado, is a joint concentrator in chemical and physical biology and government. Wee has done research on the impact of COVID-19 on individuals with underlying health conditions. He also organized the World Pre-Health Conference, a gathering of medical students. At Oxford, he will pursue a degree in international health and tropical medicine.