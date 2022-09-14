Rethinking Cuban art

The Cooper Gallery show, the first since the pandemic hit in 2020, features 52 works by artists from the 19th century to present. The curatorial team — who included Bárbaro Martínez-Ruiz, the Tanner-Opperman Chair in Honor of Roy Sieber at Indiana University, and Cary A. García Yero, the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation Postdoctoral Fellow at Freie Universität and Leibniz Universität — took inspiration from the work of Afro Brazilian artist and curator Emanoel Araújo, who curated the groundbreaking exhibition “A Mão Afro-Brasileira” in 1988.

“As I read more and more about the exhibition, I felt that this is something that should be replicated all over Latin America,” de la Fuente said. “Yet, nothing like it has really happened since then, including Cuba, which after Brazil would be the one country in Latin America that is closest to African cultures.”

The exhibition's curator, Alejandro de la Fuente, is director of the Afro-Latin American Research Institute. Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Latin America has not come to terms with the influence of Afro descendants in the life and culture of the region, he said, but he noted it is beginning to recognize important contributions in fields ranging from art to music and religion.

“It’s a continental movement. It’s a wave. We have been at the center of that because Harvard created the Afro Latin American Research Institute in 2013 and that has played a very important role in bringing these groups together and moving the field forward,” he said, noting that the University has developed collaborations with research groups in Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico. “This exhibition is a part of those efforts.”

“El Pasado Mio / My Own Past” prominently features the work of Vicente Escobar y Flores, the first known artist of African descent in Cuba (1762-1834). Escobar y Flores was recorded as Afro Cuban at birth but listed as white after obtaining a royal exemption that allowed him to participate in occupations and enjoy privileges exclusive to whites from Spain.

“This is not Cuba’s first artist of African descent by any means,” de la Fuente said. “The fact that he’s the first one we know about speaks about our ignorance and about how colonial societies manufactured silences [and] exclusions that feed our ignorance.”

Alberto Peña and Teodoro Ramos Blanco were two artists who worked during the 1930s, creating race-conscious works that spoke about Blackness, he said. In 1936, Peña and Ramos Blanco exhibited their work in Havana at the prestigious Afro Cuban society Club Atenas. Two of those works are featured in “El Pasado Mío / My Own Past.”