Growing up in Los Angeles as the daughter of Mexican immigrants, Liz Contreras used English and Spanish, but she also expressed herself with Nahuatl, an Indigenous language spoken in central Mexico since the seventh century.

She just didn’t know it.

“My family is from a small pueblo in the south of Mexico,” said Contreras, a master’s student at the Harvard Graduate School of Education. “I grew up learning Spanish with Nahuatl incorporated into our Spanish here and there, except that I thought I was just learning Spanish.”

Contreras’ assumption is common. Many people are unaware of Nahuatl’s mark on both Spanish and English. Nahuatl was the lingua franca of the Aztecs, who ruled Mexico between the 14th and 16th centuries before they were conquered by the Spaniards. It is still spoken by nearly 1.5 million Mexicans, but otherwise is largely unknown. According to the J. Willard Marriott Library, the University of Utah is the only U.S. academic institution that teaches Nahuatl on a regular basis.

The English vocabulary has adopted several Nahuatl-derived words, which stand for Mexico-originated crops that have become staple foods around the world. Avocado comes from the Nahuatl word ahuakatl; chocolate from xocolatl; tomato from tomatl; and chili from cilli.