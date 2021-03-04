Claverly Hall, the first part of the Adams House renovation, is complete, with Apthorp House soon to be finished as well.

COVID-19 disrupted Undergraduate House Renewal for five months in 2020, but work resumed last August on the first of the three phases of the Adams House project. The residential Claverly had not been significantly updated since it was built in 1893. Along with the 120 beds, all en suite, it now has multipurpose common spaces (including one that was previously a small pool) that can be used for academic or social purposes and semi-private study nooks.

“This historic building has been made 100 percent accessible for visitors, and 5 percent of the suites are accessible for student living. The architects created more horizontal hallways to add more emergency egress, while also giving students more opportunity to cross paths, to meet more people in the hallways,” said Stephen Needham, executive director of the Undergraduate House Renewal Program. “But for all of the updates, the character of the House has not changed. When you walk in, you really get the sense you are in historic Claverly. It hasn’t lost any of the character.”