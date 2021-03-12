According to Indian Health Services, the federal health program for Native Americans and Alaska Natives, there are more than 187,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus among Native American tribes. Nearly 31,000 of them were reported on the Navajo reservation, home to 180,000 people.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) attributes the high incidence of COVID-19 among Native Americans to health disparities caused by persistent racial inequity and historical trauma, underlying health conditions such as diabetes and heart disease, and a high poverty rate. A third of Navajo citizens lack running water, and another third don’t have electricity in their homes. A third of Hopi citizens also lack running water and electricity.

According to the CDC, COVID-19 infection are 3.5 times higher among Native Americans than among whites.

For Branch and many Native Americans, the coronavirus crisis has struck at the heart of their communities with the death of many elders, who are vulnerable to the disease because they live on fixed incomes and lack quality health care. In many Indigenous nations, elders are the repositories of their traditions and cultures; many of them tend to be traditional healers, speak their Native tongues, and know the history of the clans and family groups. Their passing is a cloud over the communities, said Branch.

“When we lose an elder, it’s like losing a library of knowledge related to our traditions and culture and how we came to be here.” — Ethel Branch ’01, M.P.P. ’08, J.D. ’08

“The amount of loss is overwhelming,” Branch said. “It’s devastating in terms of the cultural knowledge we’re losing in one fell swoop. Our languages are at risk of being lost and never being recovered. When we lose an elder, it’s like losing a library of knowledge related to our traditions and culture and how we came to be here.”

Branch said the virus posed an existential threat to her community, and in June she took a leave of absence from the law firm she had returned to after her four-year term as the Attorney General of the Navajo Nation. To manage the funds, Branch and 11 Native women co-founded the grass-roots, nonprofit organization Yee Ha’ólníi Doo, which means “May Our People Have Fortitude” in Navajo.

The COVID-19 crisis has made Native communities more aware of their vulnerabilities but it has also led to an upswing in civic involvement. Hundreds of local volunteers work every week handing out food packages and personal protective equipment kits across the Navajo and Hopi reservations, which are located in parts of Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah.

Volunteers make purchases, assemble food baskets and protective equipment kits, and deliver the packages to distribution points or people’s homes. A group of women have sewn 100,000 masks and gowns for health care workers and first-responders in Navajo and Hopi communities. The group also leads a public education program about the virus and the vaccine, which is now being rolled out in the Native communities, bringing a ray of hope.