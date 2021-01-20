On Wednesday, Amanda Gorman ’20 stepped up to the podium to deliver the reading during the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden.
Her piece, titled “The Hill We Climb,” called for unity and justice, through both reckoning with the nation’s past and looking toward its future.
The former sociology concentrator is the U.S.’ first youth poet laureate. At 22 years old, she is also the youngest to present the inaugural reading, following in the footsteps of Maya Angelou, Robert Frost, and Elizabeth Alexander.
Former President Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey lauded Gorman for her performance. The Los Angeles native also received praise from “Hamilton” playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda, which she referenced in her poem.