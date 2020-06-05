In the past few years, THUD’s YouTube channel has grown from 2,000 subscribers to about 340,000, and their Boomwhacker versions of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin,’” Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and “Africa” by Toto have been seen from 3 million to more than 5 million times. Finnish DJ Darude declared their take on his 1999 trance mega-hit “Sandstorm” his favorite cover of the song. In fact, he requested they perform it for him when he was in Boston in November for a show. The group also routinely fields emails from teachers and students across the country who see the videos — like their most recent, Lil Nas X’s 2019 smash, “Old Town Road” — and want to start their own Boomwhacker group.

Not even the novel coronavirus pandemic has stopped them. Practice wasn’t as frequent after they left campus but the music never stopped. THUD still worked on arranging Boomwhacker pieces and even stitched together a video of members playing “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd. The group has also used the time to edit the videos they’d already filmed and post them on YouTube. They recently put up Boomwhacker renditions of “Eye of the Tiger,” “Take on Me,” and “Havana” by Camilla Cabello.