“It’s an honor to work on these artifacts up close, and unusual to be able to touch something so old and containing so much history,” said Jane Piechota.

Opening the tops, which had been closed for decades, was a sizeable first hurdle. The Piechotas examined the contact points between lid and coffin for signs of pressure and fusing between the pieces, inserting thin wedges of wood all around the lid to begin the separation and lifting process.

Turning the coffins to photograph and scan them required more dexterity and care, due to the age and delicacy of the artifacts.

“Turning over the coffins is petrifying! They’re heavy, and if we don’t handle them carefully they can be easily damaged,” said Dennis Piechota. “Once the lid came off, we looked inside at the construction of the sides and bottom of each coffin. We inspected the joints that keep the wooden pieces together, to make sure they would stay together as we turned them.”

Researchers collected fabric, paint, and resin samples, and studied the texts and iconography covering the wooden boxes and ancient plaster cartonnage case, including the black resinous “goo” covering the paintings.

At the same time, Eden Piacitelli and Lauren Wyman, master’s degree candidates in museum studies at Harvard Extension School, used a 3D wireless scanner to capture every detail of the coffins, then used software to create rotatable digital models.

“This was all very new for me, with new technology. I’ve never been this close to an antiquity before,” said Piacitelli. “Being part of the team doing the scanning was most exciting because it’s a learning process for everybody. Working with these experts across [different] fields has been very intimidating, but they have been very generous with their time and their knowledge.”

The project marked the latest step in the museum’s journey to make more of its antiquities accessible to a wider audience (previous digital modeling processes included an augmented reality app to accompany an exhibit of the Dream Stela). Manuelian also directs the Giza Project, an initiative that assembles all the archaeology around the Giza Pyramids, including a virtual reality component.

“Even five years ago, we didn’t have these technological developments,” said Joseph Greene, deputy director and curator of the museum. “So we wanted to do everything we could to study and record information about these artifacts for the next generation of researchers.”