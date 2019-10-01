GAZETTE: Hoffa was such a well-known figure and under surveillance by federal law enforcement for years. How does he disappear without a trace and his case still remain unsolved 44 years later?

GOLDSMITH: It’s remarkable. If this had happened in 2019, it would’ve been solved like that [snaps fingers]. Today, with all the metadata that we spew and all the investigative techniques, it would’ve been very hard to pull something like this off in broad daylight with all the surveillance cameras. But in 1975, there were no surveillance cameras; there was no metadata. The body’s never been found. There’s no single piece of direct evidence of what happened to him that afternoon. It’s just the perfect crime, in that sense. They could not find any evidence. Other than the Patty Hearst disappearance, this was the largest FBI investigation ever to that point in terms of hours and money spent on the case. It went for years and years. It’s still technically an open case. There have been half a dozen false confessions; there have been 20 books with various theories; there’s a whole cottage industry [purporting] to explain what happened to Jimmy Hoffa. I interviewed about a dozen FBI agents, starting with the four who worked on the original case in ’75, all the way up through the people currently working on the case. They’ve all been obsessed by this. They dug up fields and pools and barns. They never dug up Giants stadium — that was even less credible a rumor than the others. But imagine. There have been [at least] a dozen digs over the last 45 years, maybe even more, trying to find him, one as recently as 2013. And they still haven’t figured it out.

GAZETTE: There have long been questions about Nixon’s sudden fast-tracking of Hoffa’s federal prison sentence in December 1971, given Nixon’s distaste for Hoffa and the Teamsters and suspicions about the source of money used to pay for the Watergate burglary and cover-up. Chuckie claims the most explosive rumor of all happened — that in exchange for conditional clemency, Nixon demanded and received $1 million in cash from Hoffa. He told you he is certain it happened because he delivered the bag of money from the Teamsters offices on Capitol Hill to a man in a fancy hotel room blocks from the White House.

GOLDSMITH: I believe it’s true because some of the details he told me I could corroborate. There was always a rumor about payoffs and Nixon, either to get Hoffa out of jail or put these conditions on him. There was circumstantial evidence to think that somebody paid Nixon a lot of money to commute his sentence, but Watergate investigators and Hoffa investigators looked up and down, and they couldn’t find any source for the money. They could never corroborate it. And it turned out, according to Chuckie, that it came from Hoffa. It was Hoffa’s money. He had these huge stashes of cash, and he paid for himself to get out.

“I don’t think he knew who the killers were, but he knew so much about the background and about the Teamsters-mob relationship. He said to me several times, ‘It’s not that I’m worried about being killed; it’s my honor.’ He lost everything for his ‘role’ in the Hoffa disappearance.”

GAZETTE: You say Hoffa left a “complex legacy” in the labor movement and the U.S. Justice Department. How should he be remembered by history in those realms?

GOLDSMITH: I think Hoffa was both hugely important to labor, but also partly responsible for its downfall. He was never given the credit he should have been given in the labor movement because he was always a maverick. But he was a true labor organizing genius and bargaining genius, and he brought the Teamsters to extraordinary power in the late ’50s and early ’60s. Because the Teamsters Union controlled all the transportation networks across the country, that gave him extraordinary power over the national economy, which is one of the many reasons why the U.S. government, a lot of people, were really afraid of him. He always said, ‘I would never call a national strike’ — because he had much more subtle techniques that were more effective. But the threat was always there. And since he had mob associations and didn’t like the federal government or complying with the law, this was viewed to be a great danger. But he’s never been credited for the hundreds of thousands of people who he brought from the lower classes to the middle classes and gave them a much better life. For all his troubles, the rank and file stayed with him; they were completely loyal to him for a couple reasons. One, he was one of them; he spent all his time with them; and he was honest with them. He was truly a working-class guy and had working-class values. Second, he brought them enormous material improvement. More money, better working conditions, better hours, etc. He was hugely successful in his corner of the labor movement. But his legal troubles, and the fights he had with Bobby Kennedy, and his seeming public indifference to the corruption around him and the illegality or, at least, the bad acts that he was involved in, ended up staining Hoffa’s reputation outside the Teamsters and really, all of labor.

GAZETTE: Bobby Kennedy’s seven years of investigations into Hoffa involved “excesses approaching criminality and an expansion of the surveillance state for which no one in government was ever held accountable” and that it had a “reverberating impact” on American legal culture, you write. How so?