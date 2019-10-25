Frames of mind: A window onto Harvard’s campus
The Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health pays tribute to diversity inside Building 2 by displaying the bisexual flag, (from left) the Pride flag and the transgender flag with a description of their artistic origins.
Photos by Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer
Portals, passageways, and vistas reflect the matrix that connects the University’s diverse intellectual and cultural communities
By Kris Snibbe Harvard Staff Photographer
Date October 25, 2019 October 25, 2019
In this gallery, photographs offer a visual tribute to Professor Howard Gardener’s research positing “the existence of eight different intelligences, each as important as the next, that comprise a unique cognitive profile for each person.” Gardener coined the term “multiple intelligences” in his seminal work, “Frames of Mind,” to “challenge the widely held notion that intelligence is a single general capacity possessed by every individual to a greater or lesser extent.”
The Class of 1997 gate frames students processing to the First-Year Convocation outside the Science Center.
Frosted windows squares accent fall foliage inside Harvard Law School’s Pound Hall.
Students gather outside Sever Hall during shopping period as Campus Services staff polish the glass; a portal at Longfellow Hall gives a glimpse of Radcliffe Yard and Agassiz House.
Morning dew blurs the view through the glass encased in ornamental wrought iron at the Quincy Street entrance of the Harvard Art Museums; a store window reflects a man passing by the entrance to Harvard Extension School.
A reader is silhouetted in the courtyard of Harvard Kennedy School.
A webbed mullion breaks up the view of autumn foliage at Cabot House in the Radcliffe Quadrangle.
The rough columns of Anderson Memorial Bridge frame rowers on the sparkling Charles.
Bright foliage shines through a window at University Hall; through the glass at Gordon Hall, a family is seen playing in the courtyard of Harvard Medical School.
At the Barker Center the grand staircase behind a chandelier made of antlers collected by U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt brings to mind the mathematically inspired artwork of Dutch artist M.C Escher. In the Gutman Library, Graduate School of Education student Aleezeh Makani formulates her research on “Phonology and communication intent” on a conference room window.
Red and white stripes drape a tourist from Brazil at the foot of the John Harvard Statue. The U.S. flag is taken down and stored each night at University Hall.
On a sunny day, the solemn arches and columns of Annenberg Hall shade the entranceway.
The Daily Gazette
Sign up for daily emails to get the latest Harvard news.