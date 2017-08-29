The 25 gates in Harvard Yard manage a rare feat: They are pragmatic and artistic at the same time.

When locked, the gates provide security and intimacy. But then there is the beauty: a bold H nestled into the iron; metal leaves entangled in iron flowers; black highlighted with gold; long-ago dates molded into bars. Sinuous vines and ivies often cling to the gates, moving with the wind.

The dates in each gate reflect their history, as recounted by Blair Kamin is his recent book “Gates of Harvard Yard” (Princeton Architectural Press). In 1889, Samuel Johnston gave the funds to build the first gate to open into the Yard, but members of other classes soon followed his example to build the entryways, many of them illustrated here, that now preserve their memory.