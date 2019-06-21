When night falls over Harvard’s Arnold Arboretum the landscape is transformed — towering trees take on an ominous form, leaves rustle, bushes stir. It is the perfect setting, the Boston Ballet decided, to shoot a promotional spot for its season opener, “Giselle,’’ a ghost-filled, romantic ballet set in Germany during the Middle Ages.

“When we were brainstorming ideas for our fall ballet, ‘Giselle,’ we knew our key scene was going to be the forest,” said Kristin Carr, director of creative services at the Boston Ballet. “The main character, Giselle, dies of heartbreak and is buried deep in a forest haunted by wilis — ghostly apparitions of folklore, girls who have died betrayed by their faithless lovers on the eve of their wedding.”

Besides its forest-like Tilia collection, the Arboretum was an attractive option for other reasons. Carr says the dance company looks for opportunities to take the ballet out of the studio to create engaging content and to make use of landmarks in and around Boston.

Ballet Master Larissa Ponomarenko, who is staging “Giselle,’’ said all the action of the ballet happens outside, and the Arboretum’s “ponds and grand old trees” were a fitting backdrop for a work, which alternates between romance and drama. “We are thankful for the opportunity and the welcoming gesture of Arboretum team for letting our creative process merge so closely with natural environment of the park,” she said.

On the day of the filming the Boston Ballet production company — including artistic directors, film crew, costume and wardrobe personnel, and hair and makeup artists — arrived in the afternoon with principal dancers Viktorina Kapitonova and Patrick Yocum for a daylight shoot near Dawson Pond. Dancers recreated the famous “he loves me, he loves me not’’ scene from the ballet before moving into the North Woods.

Yocum, a principal dancer with the Boston Ballet since 2009, said performing at the Arboretum was like nothing he has done before, as outside shows are typically done on a special stage with a sprung floor.