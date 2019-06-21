Skip to content

A pastoral romance

ballet dancers in a row in the mist

The Boston Ballet company shot a promotional video in the forest-like setting of Arnold Arboretum.

Photos by Brooke Trisolini

Arnold Arboretum serves as the backdrop for a promotional spot for the company’s season opening performance of 'Giselle’

By Deborah Blackwell Arnold Arboretum Communications

When night falls over Harvard’s Arnold Arboretum the landscape is transformed — towering trees take on an ominous form, leaves rustle, bushes stir. It is the perfect setting, the Boston Ballet decided, to shoot a promotional spot for its season opener, “Giselle,’’ a ghost-filled, romantic ballet set in Germany during the Middle Ages.

“When we were brainstorming ideas for our fall ballet, ‘Giselle,’ we knew our key scene was going to be the forest,” said Kristin Carr, director of creative services at the Boston Ballet. “The main character, Giselle, dies of heartbreak and is buried deep in a forest haunted by wilis — ghostly apparitions of folklore, girls who have died betrayed by their faithless lovers on the eve of their wedding.”

Besides its forest-like Tilia collection, the Arboretum was an attractive option for other reasons. Carr says the dance company looks for opportunities to take the ballet out of the studio to create engaging content and to make use of landmarks in and around Boston.

Ballet Master Larissa Ponomarenko, who is staging “Giselle,’’ said all the action of the ballet happens outside, and the Arboretum’s “ponds and grand old trees” were a fitting backdrop for a work, which alternates between romance and drama. “We are thankful for the opportunity and the welcoming gesture of Arboretum team for letting our creative process merge so closely with natural environment of the park,” she said.

On the day of the filming the Boston Ballet production company — including artistic directors, film crew, costume and wardrobe personnel, and hair and makeup artists — arrived in the afternoon with principal dancers Viktorina Kapitonova and Patrick Yocum for a daylight shoot near Dawson Pond. Dancers recreated the famous “he loves me, he loves me not’’ scene from the ballet before moving into the North Woods.

Yocum, a principal dancer with the Boston Ballet since 2009, said performing at the Arboretum was like nothing he has done before, as outside shows are typically done on a special stage with a sprung floor.

The couple embrace joyfully in a lush green glade beside the pond; Giselle returns as a wili to haunt her lover after tragedy strikes.

“This is an incredible experience. It was so easy over by the pond. Everything is so curated and cut so cleanly,” he said. “It’s the most beautiful spot in Boston.”

Arboretum Director William “Ned” Friedman agrees. “As the Arnold Arboretum continues to engage with other important cultural institutions in Boston, this opportunity to welcome the Boston Ballet seemed perfect.”

As the sun went down, a humming generator turned on studio lights and a fog machine, creating a magical ambiance. A quiet rumble echoed through the woods and ethereal dancers entered the living set before a small audience of crew, chipmunks, squirrels, and a few passersby.

In this part of the Arboretum, the Tilias, sometimes called lindens, stand up to 130 feet high with trunks exceeding 100 inches around. The leaves resemble lopsided hearts and, according to folklore, symbolize love, healing, and good luck.

“Gisele’’ premiered in Paris in 1841 and is considered one of the greatest romantic ballets of all time. The Arboretum was founded three decades later in 1872, and the Moltka linden tree, planted in 1902, became the point at which dancers became dreamlike figures in the fog.

“The ghostly women are part of the forest and are integral to the story. You couldn’t have a better location that will capture that,” Yokum said. “To do this at night out in the woods on location is amazing.”

