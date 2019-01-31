Howard started the day at Farkas Hall learning about the history of Hasty Pudding Theatricals, the oldest such organization in the nation. The actress seemed wide-eyed as she took in some of the club’s cherished and quirky history.

“Oh my gosh, look at this!” Howard said as she spotted a crocodile mounted above the fireplace. It had been shot by Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th U.S. president, who as a student was a member of the club.

After the tour, Howard added her name to the wall, joining the company of such past recipients as Meryl Streep, Debbie Reynolds, Katharine Hepburn, Julia Roberts, Jodie Foster, Scarlett Johansson, Dame Helen Mirren, Octavia Spencer, and, most recently, Mila Kunis.

“Let me look at this for a second,” she said as she stepped back. “Wild! This is so wild! I can’t believe that.”