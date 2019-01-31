Though bitter winds made for the polar opposite of the tropical island paradise where dinosaurs chased her well-known character, Bryce Dallas Howard was in good spirits on her visit to Harvard to receive the Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ 2019 Woman of the Year award on Thursday.
The actress, best known for her roles in the blockbusters “Jurassic World,” “The Help,” and “Gold,” was presented with her pudding pot at Farkas Hall and treated to a preview of the group’s production “France France Revolution” — itself a revolutionary production for the troupe, as it’s the first to feature a cast of both men and, now, women. Other festivities included the traditional parade through the streets of Cambridge, a celebratory roast, and a live-streamed press conference.