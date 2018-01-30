Skip to content

The Harvard Gazette

Hasty Pudding’s star-studded history

Hurtling back through time

Campus & Community

Hasty Pudding’s star-studded history

Jamie Lee Curtis, 2000.

Campus & Community

Hasty Pudding’s star-studded history

Jamie Lee Curtis, 2000.

Harvard file photos

Icons of entertainment honored through the years

Date

Share

On Sept. 1, 1795, 21 Harvard juniors gathered in a dorm room to found The Hasty Pudding Club. The club took its name from the traditional English dessert that was lugged across Harvard Yard in a giant cast-iron pot and dished out at their meetings. At a time when there were few social clubs on campus, the gatherings were a welcome respite for members, whose raucous mock trials against each other would evolve into the annual stage show produced today.

The club was more than 150 years old when it began awarding the Woman of the Year award in 1951 to performers deemed to have made a “lasting and impressive contribution to the world of entertainment.” In 1967, the group expanded the award to men, naming Bob Hope the first Man of the Year. Sixty-eight women and 51 men have been awarded the Pudding Pot since the tradition began. Honorees have included titans of the stage and screen, legendary comedians, iconic musicians, and even a first lady.

The student group made headlines last week when it welcomed 2018 Woman of the Year Mila Kunis to campus and announced it will begin casting women in its shows — the club has included women for some time, but has only had men on stage.

As the group prepares to toast 2018 Man of the Year Paul Rudd on Friday, the Gazette takes a look back at some of the luminaries the club has feted through the years.

— John Michael Baglione

Harrison Ford, 1996.

Faye Dunaway, 1974; Lucille Ball, 1988.

Photo of Dunaway courtesy of Harvard Theatre Collection

Halle Berry, 2006.

Clint Eastwood, 1991.

Bill Murray, 1985; Elizabeth Taylor, 1977.

Alan Alda, 1980; Liza Minnelli, 1973.

Helen Mirren, 2014.

Jon Chase/Harvard file photo

Samuel L. Jackson, 1999.

Meryl Streep, 1980; Steve Martin, 1988.

Diane Keaton, 1991.

Shirley MacLaine, 1963; Jane Fonda, 1961.

Photos courtesy of Harvard Theatre Collection

Ryan Reynolds, 2017.

Kris Snibbe/Harvard file photo

Scarlett Johansson, 2007.

Tom Cruise, 1994.

John Travolta, 1981; Sigourney Weaver, 1998.

Martin Scorsese, 2003.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard file photo

Carol Lawrence, 1960.

Courtesy of Harvard Theatre Collection

Julianne Moore, 2011.

Jon Chase/Harvard file photo

Joan Rivers, 1984; Valerie Harper, 1975.

Tim Robbins, 2005.

Cher, 1985; Mary Tyler Moore, 1981.

Anjelica Huston, 2003.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard file photo

Charlize Theron, 2008; Octavia Spencer, 2017.

Theron file photo by Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff

Up
Next

Campus & Community

Hurtling back through time

During Wintersession, students learn to make and use the technology that revolutionized human life. The atlatl, or spear-thrower, is a 10,000-year-old tool developed independently across the globe by cultures from the Arctic to New Zealand. The workshop takes place in the Peabody Museum at Harvard University. Andrew Majewski (pictured), the workshop instructor, demonstrates how to throw an atlatl during the workshop.

Campus & Community

Hurtling back through time

During Wintersession, students learn to make and use the technology that revolutionized human life. The atlatl, or spear-thrower, is a 10,000-year-old tool developed independently across the globe by cultures from the Arctic to New Zealand. The workshop takes place in the Peabody Museum at Harvard University. Andrew Majewski (pictured), the workshop instructor, demonstrates how to throw an atlatl during the workshop.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer