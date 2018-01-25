Smiling from ear to ear, Mila Kunis added her name to the wall of Farkas Hall this afternoon as Hasty Pudding’s 68th Woman of the Year. The award places her in the company of such stars as Lucille Ball, Diane Keaton, and Amy Poehler, all past Pudding Pot recipients.
The star of television and film was treated to a tour of Farkas Hall and Harvard Square by Hasty Pudding. Wrapped in a wool coat and cap, Kunis braved the frigid New England winter for the traditional parade through Harvard Square on her way to the celebratory roast, Hasty Pudding’s trademark burlesque skits performed with Hasty Theatricals’ members, and a live-streamed press conference.
The Hasty Pudding Theatricals, the oldest theatrical organization in the country, has been awarding its pudding pot since 1951 to performers who have made lasting and impressive contributions to entertainment.
Kunis catapulted to fame as the spoiled Jackie Burkhart on Fox’s “That ’70s Show” in 1998. She is an original cast member of the popular animated series “Family Guy,” for which she voices perennial scapegoat Meg Griffin.
Kunis’ breakout role came in 2008’s “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” in which she co-starred alongside 2018 Man of the Year Paul Rudd. She garnered critical acclaim for her portrayal of Lily, co-starring opposite Natalie Portman ’03 in the 2010 psychological thriller “Black Swan.”