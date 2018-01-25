Smiling from ear to ear, Mila Kunis added her name to the wall of Farkas Hall this afternoon as Hasty Pudding’s 68th Woman of the Year. The award places her in the company of such stars as Lucille Ball, Diane Keaton, and Amy Poehler, all past Pudding Pot recipients.

The star of television and film was treated to a tour of Farkas Hall and Harvard Square by Hasty Pudding. Wrapped in a wool coat and cap, Kunis braved the frigid New England winter for the traditional parade through Harvard Square on her way to the celebratory roast, Hasty Pudding’s trademark burlesque skits performed with Hasty Theatricals’ members, and a live-streamed press conference.