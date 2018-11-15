Harvard and Yale played their first football game in 1875. Fenway Park opened in 1912. As sports history goes, they’re both in the bedrock. And now they’re finally getting connected.

This Saturday, the Crimson and the Bulldogs will play the 135th chapter of The Game in sold-out Fenway Park. The Ivy League adversaries will battle on the turf where the Boston Red Sox less than a month ago won their ninth World Series championship.

While this will be the first time the Crimson have played football at Fenway, Harvard students, faculty, and staff are far from strangers to the iconic park. In fact, the University helped christen the hallowed grounds on April 9, 1912, when the Crimson baseball team played the Sox in the first event at Fenway, a snowy preseason exhibition won 2-0 by the Sox.

At 3:30 p.m. on that day, Harvard sophomore and Winchester, Mass., native Dana Joseph Paine Wingate, Class of 1914, stepped into the batter’s box to face Casey Hageman, a right-hander who would pitch in 32 games in a short major league career. That was the first at-bat in Fenway. Wingate struck out.

Since Wingate’s first swings, Harvard teams, musicians, and administrators have successfully played and performed in the shadow of the Green Monster. Here are some of those enduring moments: