Harvard Business School alumnus and former member of the Board of Overseers C.D. (“Dick”) Spangler Jr., M.B.A. ’56, died July 22 at his home in Charlotte, N.C. He was 86 years old.

Extraordinarily accomplished in both the private and public sectors, after graduating from Harvard Business School (HBS) Spangler served two years in the U.S. Army. He went on to achieve great success in several industries, including his family’s construction business, which evolved into National Gypsum, and banking, chairing the Bank of North Carolina during the 1980s and playing a key role in its merger with the North Carolina National Bank Corp., now Bank of America. Spangler took great pride in recounting that while he was an M.B.A. student, his father was in the School’s Advanced Management Program.

From 1998 to 2004, Spangler was a member of Harvard’s Board of Overseers and served as its president from 2003 to 2004.

His devotion, generosity, and service to Harvard University and HBS were truly extraordinary. With his wife, Meredith Riggs Spangler, and two daughters, Anna Spangler Nelson, M.B.A. ’88, and Abigail Riggs Spangler, he donated a major gift to the School that made the Spangler Center possible. An HBS professorship, held by William C. Kirby, also bears the family’s name: the Spangler Family Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School.

Throughout his life and career, Spangler epitomized the mission of Harvard Business School, making a difference in the world and in the lives of so many others, according to a statement from HBS.

Always willing to offer his advice and counsel, Spangler served on HBS’s Board of Dean’s Advisors from 1991 to 2011 and as an emeritus member in more recent years. He was a member of the HBS Visiting Committee and its chair from 2001 to 2003. Spangler was co-chair of his 30th HBS reunion gift committee, and from 2002 to 2005 he chaired HBS’ previous Capital Campaign, an effort that raised some $600 million.

In 1988, Spangler received HBS’s highest accolade, the Alumni Achievement Award. In 2005, the University honored him with the Harvard Medal, a special honor for alumni in appreciation of their many contributions to Harvard. He was the recipient of an honorary doctor of laws degree from the University in 2013.

With a lifelong passion for education, Spangler also oversaw the schooling of more than a million students as chair of North Carolina’s Board of Education from 1982 to 1986. As president of the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, from 1986 to 1997, he increased enrollment and faculty funding while prioritizing educational quality and affordability.

In addition to his wife and daughters, he is survived by a son-in-law, Thomas C. Nelson, M.B.A. ’88, and four grandchildren.

In his honor and memory, the flags on our campus have been lowered to half-staff. A formal obituary will be issued online at a later date.