That commitment has led to a dramatic growth in funding for aid, from $80 million in 2005 to more than $190 million today. During this time, more than $1.8 billion in need-based scholarships has been awarded though the program.

The initiative quickly became so deep a part of the Harvard experience that when the international financial crisis struck in 2008, Faust and Edgerley Family Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences Michael D. Smith made it a point to protect it from budget cuts.

“At the time I felt strongly, and I still do feel, that we had to find a way to continue to fund that, and to keep that program headed in the right direction,” Smith said. “We had done a tremendous amount to invest in financial aid and have it truly help talented students realize that they could come to Harvard and take advantage of the opportunities we have here, and not be held back because of their family’s particular financial circumstances. It was having such a huge impact on our students and the kinds of talent we were bringing here that it was clear we didn’t want to interrupt that in any way.”

Five years later, Faust and Smith again made student aid a priority in Harvard’s capital campaign, drawing significant philanthropic attention to the issue, perhaps most notably in the form of Kenneth C. Griffin AB ’89.

In 2014, Griffin made the largest gift in Harvard College history — more than $125 million — principally focused on supporting Harvard’s financial aid program. When announcing the gift, Griffin, founder and CEO of Citadel LLC, cited the importance of breaking down barriers to education.

“The greatest legacy I can leave behind is for Harvard to open its doors to everyone who’s qualified to go there,” he said at the time. “Simply put, my Harvard experience changed my life. My hope is that with this gift we will make it possible for the best and brightest in our nation and in our world to have the same experience that I had at Harvard.”

That generosity, Donahue said, has extended across the country and even around the globe.

Roughly 12 percent of the Class of 2022 is composed of students from outside the country.

“Another thing that is unusual about Harvard,” Donahue said, “is that we are able to fully extend our financial aid to admitted students from countries all over the world. As a result, we have a very different international student population than many other colleges and universities. Intelligence, leadership, and talent don’t fall along economic lines, and we want to be sure our doors are open to young people from across the globe.”

One such young person is Ahilya Khadka ’19, who emigrated from Nepal to Iowa at age 16.

“I went to an all-girls Catholic school in Kathmandu through 10th grade,” Khadka said. “But the main reason my parents decided to move to the U.S. was for the educational opportunities. Nepal has schools through secondary school, but after that it’s not as specialized, so a lot of students move to the U.S. for college.”

“Everyone benefits from this increased socio-economic diversity in the classroom and beyond. All members of the Harvard community have to grow and listen to points of view that are very different from their own, and this has enhanced our collective understanding of what it means to be an educated citizen.” — Sally Donahue, Griffin Director of Financial Aid

While Khadka knew she wanted to attend college, for most students at her high school that meant perhaps Iowa State or the University of Iowa, not faraway Harvard.

“Out-of-state schools aren’t really on the radar unless someone from your family went there,” she said. “But I wanted to see what Harvard was like … so I did a lot of research on the website. If you asked me where anything was on the site, I could tell you, because I read that site thoroughly.”

While Khadka earned top grades in high school, the notion of attending Harvard didn’t feel as though it was in reach until she stumbled on a video about Lucerito Oritz ’10, a student from California who had received aid.

“Just seeing that story made me realize that maybe I could afford this,” she said. “I went online and checked the net price calculator, and that was when I found out my parental contribution would be zero.

“It felt unreal,” she added. “You hear things about how expensive college is all the time, but to get into my dream school, and then to see the financial aid offer, I said to myself, ‘Oh my God, this is real.’”

As Harvard’s doors open wide to students from increasingly diverse backgrounds, Khadka, a Cabot House resident and social studies and statistics concentrator, said that it’s natural to see that shift reflected across campus and in classrooms.

“Last semester, I took a class called the Economics of Education,” Khadka said. “And as we talked about the different aspects of education here in the U.S., what was interesting was that no single person in the class had the same experience. There were students who had gone to private schools, students from public schools, and students who had qualified for Head Start programs.

“Whereas before you might only read about something in a paper, students in the class were able to give real-life insights,” she continued. “So the diversity in terms of socio-economic status has really transformed the classroom dynamics in some ways as well.”

For new graduate Alicia Hamilton ’18, coming to Harvard was in many ways the culmination of her parents’ efforts to instill in her the importance of education.