The Garden of Evening Mists 

Description:

Recommended by Julie Phuong Vu, curriculum/pedagogy specialist in the Department of Statistics, FAS

I initially found the pace slow but came to appreciate how deliberately Eng shapes the novel’s unfolding, moving between past and present while gradually revealing the characters’ inner motivations. Along the way, I was drawn into a chapter of history that I had known little about, rendered with a clear focus on how the abstractions of geopolitics shape individual lives.