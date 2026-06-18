Mina’s Matchbox 

Mina’s Matchbox 

 By: Yōko Ogawa  Category: Fiction  Published: 2006
 Description:

Recommended by Julie Phuong Vu, curriculum/pedagogy specialist in the Department of Statistics, FAS

Ogawa captures what it feels like to look back on a distant time, when even the smallest moments carry a particular clarity and emotional weight. The story has an almost magical quality, not because anything fantastical occurs, but because of the way memory allows that earlier world to remain so vivid and full of wonder. It is a quietly charming book that has stayed with me.

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