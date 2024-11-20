Description:

Recommended by Bianca Baldridge, Associate Professor of Education at the Graduate School of Education

Robin D.G. Kelley’s “Freedom Dreams: The Black Radical Imagination” is a powerful reminder of “cultivating dream spaces and imagination” to envision a new world, Baldridge reflected. The book captures the history of the African diaspora in the 20th century, sharing stories of different artists and intellectuals and the various frameworks that led to societal transformation.

“It’s a grounding force for movement-building and a reminder of what it means to resist, organize, dream for, and fight for a better world,” Baldridge said. “This book has been tremendously helpful for me as I work on my second book.”