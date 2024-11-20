Description:

Recommended by Milena Batanova, director of research and evaluation at Making Caring Common, Harvard Graduate School of Education

Where does great culture come from? How do you build and sustain it in your group, or strengthen a culture that needs fixing? These are the primary questions that drive Daniel Coyle’s “Culture Code: The Secrets of Highly Successful Groups.” Batanova appreciated how well-written the book was, and the practical suggestions it provided on how to foster belonging.

“The book provides concrete and insightful examples about why certain groups add up to so much more than just the sum of their parts — when others sum to less,” she said.