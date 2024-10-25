Description:

Recommended by Lesliediana Jones, associate director for public services at Harvard Law School Library

Jones first read “And Still I Rise” by Maya Angelou about 40 years ago. She was part of a group of women who were on the same career path and encountering similar issues. One friend sought to motivate the group with the poem “Phenomenal Woman.” It was the motivation they needed — and indeed the entire book was inspirational. Jones has reread different poems in the book at different times over the years because Angelou speaks to a wide range of people and life encounters; the book engages the diversity of humanity and doesn’t attempt to make everything a feel-good experience.

“This is the type of book of poems you keep on your shelf to read and reread and then recommend to those who come behind you,” Jones said.