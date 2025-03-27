Description:

From Joseph Badaracco, John Shad Professor of Business Ethics at Harvard Business School

“How Proust Can Change Your Life” takes the intimidating literary figure of Marcel Proust and transforms some of his perspectives on life into everyday, practical wisdom — and does it in a lively, engaging, unpretentious way. I’ve only read the first of the seven volumes of “In Search of Lost Time,” but that was no obstacle to enjoying de Botton’s exposition of Proust’s perspectives on time, memory, relationships, and attention.