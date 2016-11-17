Students are drawn to the study of world religions by the opportunity to participate in interfaith dialogue, rather than just study it. At the Center for the Study of World Religions, they also have the opportunity to live it. Since 1960, the center has welcomed hundreds of residents and thousands of visitors to bask in its peaceful garden, engage in thought-provoking conversations, or take in a lecture. In the evenings, public spaces become private enclaves as residents work, socialize, and relax.

Nestled on the edge of the Harvard Divinity School campus, the center promotes the study and understanding of the complexities of the world’s religions while fostering a vibrant community and a rich intellectual exchange. Enlightening conversations arise spontaneously and informally, as residents and visitors mediate, do their laundry, have a meal or a snack, or watch the wild turkeys gather.