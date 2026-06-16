Hutchins Center announces W.E.B. Du Bois Research Institute Fellows

Henry Louis Gates Jr., Alphonse Fletcher University Professor and director of the W.E.B. Du Bois Research Institute at the Hutchins Center for African & African American Research, has announced the 2026-2027 class of fellows.

“We are happy to welcome our next cohort of W.E.B. Du Bois Research Institute Fellows,” says Gates. “We look forward to the new fellows and their exceptional scholarly and creative work next academic year. Sports in Black communities, Black mothering, expressive practices of grief and loss, a biography of John Hope Franklin, the last slave ship to Brazil, Afro-Filipina aesthetics and solidarities, Afro-Asian architecture and environmental justice, an audio series on corporal punishment, Brazilian Hip Hop and the Black Atlantic, and Black women’s sculptural practices as well as films on Paul Robeson, on 19th-century African American daguerreotypist Augustus Washington, and on a legendary gathering of Harlem Renaissance luminaries are among the exciting projects that the 2026-2027 class of fellows will bring to the W.E.B. Du Bois Research Institute, housed in the Hutchins Center.”

The 19 W.E.B. Du Bois Research Institute Fellows are as follows:

Ben Carrington | Hutchins Family Foundation Fellow

Charles Blow | Langston Hughes Fellow

Tao Leigh Goffe | Sheila Biddle Ford Foundation Fellow

Hazim Hardeman | Dorothy Porter & Charles Harris Wesley Fellow

Lee Hawkins | Hutchins Family Foundation Fellow

Evelyn Brooks Higginbotham | W.E.B. Du Bois Fellow

Yuko Miki | Mark Claster Mamolen Fellow

Togara Muzanenhamo | James D. Manyika Fellow

Jewel Pereyra | Sheila Biddle Ford Foundation Fellow

Ebonie Pollock | Dorothy Porter & Charles Harris Wesley Fellow

Jean-Frédéric Schaub | McMillan-Stewart Fellow

Maya Shipman, professionally known as Suzi Analogue | Nasir Jones Hip Hop Fellow

Anooradha Iyer Siddiqi | Hutchins Family Foundation Fellow

Mariana S. Vieira, professionally as Ladybug Mecca | Nasir Jones Hip Hop Fellow

Daniel G. Williams | Sheila Biddle Ford Foundation Fellow

Oliver Wunsch | Hutchins Family Foundation Fellow

The following are the Black Film Project Fellows in Resident for the 2026-2027 academic year:

Michèle Stephenson

Anne de Mare

Mamadou Dia