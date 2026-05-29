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Harvard Business School fetes Class Day for the M.B.A. Class of 2026

Jess Williams and Riddhi Sangam (Class Day co-chairs) address the audience.

Jess Williams and Riddhi Sangam (Class Day co-chairs) address the audience.

Photo by Ann Hermes

Contact Mark Cautela 617-495-5143 https://www.hbs.edu/news/Pages/default.aspx
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Harvard Business School (HBS) celebrated Class Day for the M.B.A. Class of 2026 on Wednesday, recognizing the accomplishments of 925 graduating students and honoring the leadership, service, and community that defined their two years at the School.

The ceremony featured remarks from distinguished alumni speaker the Honorable Mitt Romney (M.B.A. 1974/J.D. 1975), and M.B.A. Class of 2026 students Hugo Lieber (student speaker), Riddhi Sangam and Jess Williams (Class Day co-chairs), and Sabine Nau and Camille Dawson Wilson (Student Association co-presidents).

Class Day, an HBS tradition dating back nearly 30 years, offers graduating students an opportunity to reflect on their experiences at the School and the impact they hope to make as leaders.

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