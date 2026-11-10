Harvard Business School announces 2026-2027 Executive Fellows

Harvard Business School (HBS) has announced a cohort of 127 Executive Fellows for the 2026-2027 academic year. The Executive Fellows program seeks to engage the expertise of outstanding practitioners — many of whom are alumni — to enhance teaching and learning at HBS. Fellows partner with at least one HBS faculty member to bring their business experience to the broader HBS community.

Fellows collaborate on both curricular and co-curricular activities including participating in course sessions in the MBA Elective Curriculum, providing career advice and developmental mentoring to students, and assisting with short format offerings that provide opportunities for students to explore new topics. Fellows also collaborate with faculty members in case development and other research projects. Their affiliations range from a few months to one year and may be extended.

“The Executive Fellows program continues to strengthen the school’s connection to practice by bringing accomplished leaders into meaningful engagement with our students and faculty,” said Professor Len Schlesinger, chair of the program. “Drawn from a wide range of industries and experiences, these Executive Fellows share insights that deepen classroom learning, inform research, and enrich the broader HBS community. We are grateful for their commitment to advancing the School’s educational mission.”