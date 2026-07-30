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Harvard Business School announces 2026-2027 Blavatnik Fellows

Head shots of five fellows in a collags.

(Top row L-R) Russell Beckerman (MBA 2026), Mahmoud Mikdar, Anna Trepekli (MBA 2023) (bottom row L-R) Parisa Farzam, and Nora Rodden (MS/MBA 2022) join the program’s thirteenth cohort.

Contact Mark Cautela https://www.hbs.edu/news
2 min read

Harvard Business School (HBS) has named its 2026-27 Blavatnik Fellows and the program’s thirteenth cohort.

Launched in 2013, the Blavatnik Fellowship in Life Science Entrepreneurship is part of a gift to Harvard University from the Blavatnik Family Foundation. The fellowship offers HBS alumni and Harvard-affiliated postdoctoral researchers the opportunity to advance new ventures around promising life science technologies and develop their leadership talents during a 12-month fellowship year. This unique opportunity allows fellows to work closely with leading biotech industry and biomedical authorities, receive programmatic guidance and mentorship, and join a community of entrepreneurs shaping the future of science.

“Turning a breakthrough discovery into real-world impact is a demanding journey,” said professor Leemore Dafny, co-chair of the HBS Health Care Initiative. “The fellowship provides the mentorship, community, and resources to help these fellows navigate it, and we look forward to supporting them as founders and leaders.”

To date, Blavatnik fellows have founded 50 biomedical companies developing innovations including gene writing technologies, engineered cell therapies, oral biologic drug delivery platforms, AI-enabled digital health solutions, and therapeutics for cancer, neurological, and metabolic diseases. The Blavatnik Fellows are supported by a council of 15 seasoned biotechnology and business leaders who provide one-on-one mentorship and strategic guidance throughout the program. Collectively, fellows have raised more than $800 million in private and public capital to advance their ventures.

“We are delighted to welcome this outstanding new cohort of Blavatnik fellows,” said professor Robert Huckman, co-chair of the HBS Health Care Initiative. “They bring exceptional scientific, clinical, and entrepreneurial talent, and a genuine commitment to improving patients’ lives.”

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