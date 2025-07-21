Gita Gopinath returns to economics faculty after historic IMF leadership

Gita Gopinath will resume her place on the Harvard faculty this fall, returning from a long-term public service leave of absence. In 2018, she was named the first female chief economist at the International Monetary Fund. She was promoted to the IMF’s first deputy managing director in 2022.

“I now return to my roots in academia,” announced Gopinath, who first arrived on Harvard’s campus as a visiting professor in 2005. “I look forward to continuing to push the research frontier in international finance and macroeconomics to address global challenges, and to training the next generation of economists.”

Gopinath returns as the inaugural Gregory and Ania Coffey Professor of Economics, with a new slate of course offerings available next spring.

“Gita’s academic work has fundamentally shaped our understanding of exchange rates, international capital flows, and the global financial architecture,” said David M. Cutler, dean of social science and Otto Eckstein Professor of Applied Economics. “Having her back strengthens our standing as a top university for international macroeconomics. She is also an exceptional teacher and intellectual partner. We can’t wait to welcome her home.”

Founded in 1945, the IMF works to promote economic and financial stability in 191 member countries worldwide. The Washington, D.C.-based institution provides financial assistance when countries face critical shortfalls.

“It has been an opportunity of a lifetime to work with my incredible colleagues at the IMF and to serve the global community,” she said.

“I am the guilty one who raided Harvard University from one of their top talents, Gita Gopinath, a class-act economist, and a wonderful person, gracious, kind, elegant and of course extremely smart,” said former IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde, now president of the European Central Bank. “She also proved a great leader at the IMF, a demanding institution, also full of smart economists.”

As chief economist, Gopinath directed the IMF’s research department and was responsible for its “World Economic Outlook” publication, which helps guide economic policy decisions across countries. She also co-authored a pandemic plan that hastened global cooperation on COVID-19 vaccine access and spearheaded an “Integrated Policy Framework” that now underpins IMF’s policy advice to countries on their response to international capital flows.

In her current role as first deputy managing director, she has overseen several departments working on research, fiscal affairs, strategy, policy, and more. She is also responsible for global economic monitoring and analytical work, has been deeply involved in large IMF programs including those for Argentina and Ukraine, and represents the IMF at high-level engagements including G7 and G20.

“[Gita’s] analytical rigor was paired with practical policy advice to the membership during an especially challenging period, which included the pandemic, wars, the cost-of-living crisis, and major shifts in the global trading system,” said IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. “Gita’s departure will be a loss for the Fund, but a gain for Harvard and for the many students and faculty who will benefit from her experience, knowledge, and passion for learning.”