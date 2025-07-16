Announcing 2025 Kempner Institute Research Fellows

The 2025 Kempner Research Fellows are (left to right, from top): David Clark, Ruojin Cai, Elom Amemastro, Gizem Ozdil, Hadas Orgad, Mark Goldstein, Greta Tuckute, Gabriel Poesia, Alexandru Damian, Richard Hakim, and William Dorrell.

The Kempner Institute for the Study of Natural and Artificial Intelligence at Harvard has named the recipients of its 2025 Kempner Institute Research Fellowships. The 2025 recipients are Elom Amemastro, Ruojin Cai, David Clark, Alexandru Damian, William Dorrell, Mark Goldstein, Richard Hakim, Hadas Orgad, Gizem Ozdil, Gabriel Poesia, and Greta Tuckute.

The 11 fellowship recipients are all early career scientists drawn from a wide variety of skillsets and educational backgrounds. Each of them pursues novel research at the intersection of natural and artificial intelligence.

The fellowships run for up to three years and include salary and research funds, office space, and mentorship. While fellows set their own research agenda, they are strongly encouraged to undertake interdisciplinary projects and to collaborate with experts at the Kempner Institute and throughout Harvard University.