Announcing 2024 Kempner Institute Post-Baccalaureate Scholars

The Kempner Institute for the Study of Natural and Artificial Intelligence at Harvard is pleased to announce the inaugural scholars awarded placement in the Kempner Institute Post-Baccalaureate Program. The 2024 post-bac scholars are Haylin Diaz, Lyndon Lam, Maceo D. Richards and Leilany Torres Diaz.

Designed to support students seeking access to advanced coursework and research opportunities, the Kempner’s post-bac training program was launched in November 2023 in partnership with Harvard Griffin’s Research Scholar Initiative (RSI), which is housed within the Harvard GSAS Office for Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging (EDIB).

All four students are recent college graduates pursuing training in preparation for applying to Ph.D. programs in the study of intelligence in natural or artificial contexts. Post-Baccalaureate Scholars undertake extensive mentored research and coursework, and receive two years of full funding and professional development opportunities.