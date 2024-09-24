Have you ever wondered how your dog feels about you, sees the world, or is trying to communicate? A new Netflix documentary, “Inside the Mind of a Dog” — featuring Harvard evolutionary biologist Erin Hecht, along with canine experts from Duke, the University of Pennsylvania, and others — sheds light on research that is starting to solve these mysteries. We asked Hecht, director of The Canine Brains Project, to weigh in on questions drawn from the documentary so readers can test their own knowledge.

1. Which of the following can dogs smell on a human: Cancer Diabetes Parkinson’s Mood Stress All of the above 2. Which is the dog’s brain? A B C D E 3. Which of the following messages can dogs communicate through facial and body movements? “Let’s play!” “I’m scared.” “That tasted awful!” “What is that?” “I’m so happy!” All of the above 4. Just like no two people have the same fingerprints, no two dogs have the same: Paw prints Tongue print Nose print 5. The average dog knows how many words? 25 165 48 6. Which of the following tail movements signals your dog is happy to see you? Loose Helicopter Right All of the above None of the above 7. When humans and dogs with a close bond interact: Humans release the “love” hormone oxytocin Dogs release oxytocin Both humans and dogs release oxytocin 8. What percentage of dogs have some form of anxiety? 50 70 10 9. Dogs exhibit variation in mothering styles that affect their puppies’ skills and personality later in life. True False 10. How many more sounds can a dog hear typically than a human? 100 times as many Twice as many Four times as many 11. Which of the following is true? Dogs see twice as many colors as human Their vision is sharper than humans They have better night vision than humans 12. A dog is a young adult at 18 months. True False Δ

You’ve taken the quiz and watched the documentary — how can you learn more? Hecht recommends the following books: