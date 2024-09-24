How well do you know your dog?
Take our quiz based on new Netflix documentary featuring Harvard researcher
Have you ever wondered how your dog feels about you, sees the world, or is trying to communicate? A new Netflix documentary, “Inside the Mind of a Dog” — featuring Harvard evolutionary biologist Erin Hecht, along with canine experts from Duke, the University of Pennsylvania, and others — sheds light on research that is starting to solve these mysteries. We asked Hecht, director of The Canine Brains Project, to weigh in on questions drawn from the documentary so readers can test their own knowledge.
Go deeper
You’ve taken the quiz and watched the documentary — how can you learn more? Hecht recommends the following books:
- Dog Behaviour, Evolution, and Cognition
- Dogs: A New Understanding of Canine Origin, Behavior and Evolution
- The Social Dog: Behavior and Cognition
- The Domestic Dog: Its Evolution, Behavior and Interactions with People