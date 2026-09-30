What do you know about the Nobels?
Harvard’s history with the prestigious prize may surprise you
Since 1901, committees in Sweden and Norway have awarded Nobel Prizes annually to recognize achievements in physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature, peace, and (from 1969) economics. Through the years, dozens of Harvard scholars and researchers have earned the title of Nobel laureate across all categories. Test your knowledge of Harvard’s connections with the prestigious prize in the following quiz.