Science & Tech

What do you know about the Nobels? 

nobel prize, john harvard, veritas

Illustrations by Liz Zonarich/Harvard Staff

Sy Boles

Harvard Staff Writer

1 min read

Harvard’s history with the prestigious prize may surprise you

Since 1901, committees in Sweden and Norway have awarded Nobel Prizes annually to recognize achievements in physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature, peace, and (from 1969) economics. Through the years, dozens of Harvard scholars and researchers have earned the title of Nobel laureate across all categories. Test your knowledge of Harvard’s connections with the prestigious prize in the following quiz.

Step 1 of 10

1. Which Nobel laureate wrote, “I rhyme / to see myself, to set the darkness echoing”?

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