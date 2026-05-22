Ronny Chieng named Class Day speaker

Part of the Commencement 2026 series A collection of features and graduate profiles covering Harvard’s 375th Commencement.

The Emmy Award-winning comedian, actor, writer, and “Daily Show” correspondent Ronny Chieng will address the Harvard College Class of 2026 during the annual Class Day celebration on May 27, the day before Harvard’s 375th Commencement.

“We are excited to welcome Ronny Chieng as our Class Day speaker,” said first marshal of the 2026 Class Committee Charisma Chen ’26. “His incisive comedic take on current events and talent for turning everyday experiences into relatable stories will make for a memorable celebration for the Class of 2026.”

Known for his political satire and observational humor, Chieng has built a career spanning stand-up, television, and film. In addition to his work on “The Daily Show,” he has released three acclaimed stand-up specials for Netflix — “Asian Comedian Destroys America!,” “Speakeasy,” and “Love To Hate It” — and has toured North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

As an actor, Chieng has appeared in films including “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” and “M3GAN.” His TV work includes roles in “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.,” “Young Rock,” and “Interior Chinatown.” He currently stars in the series “The Miniature Wife.”

“Having Ronny Chieng join us is a real honor,” said second marshal of the 2026 Class Committee Mohan Hathi ’26. “He brings a perspective that is sharp, funny, and unafraid to ask hard questions, which makes him a compelling speaker as we reflect on our years at Harvard and look ahead to the future.”

Born in Malaysia and raised in Singapore and New Hampshire, Chieng graduated from the University of Melbourne with degrees in law and commerce before beginning his comedy career in Melbourne, Australia. He moved to New York in 2015 after joining “The Daily Show.”

In addition to Chieng’s address, Class Day includes award presentations and student orations. The event will begin at 2 p.m. on May 27 in Tercentenary Theatre and will be livestreamed.