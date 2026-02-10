Batman returns — to accept his Pudding Pot
Michael Keaton feted as Hasty Pudding’s Man of the Year, 30 years after first invite
Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ 59th Man of the Year recipient, Michael Keaton, reprised his role as Batman on Friday night in Harvard’s Farkas Hall to try to capture an evasive foe — an Academy Award.
“Tonight you’ll be facing your greatest opponent … a villain you’ve never been able to capture,” Hasty Pudding producer Cate Schwarz said, poking fun at Keaton’s lack of Oscar wins before handing him a sword to fight off a gold statue.
Keaton, who was roasted as part of Hasty’s Man of the Year tradition, has starred in movies such as “Beetlejuice,” “Spotlight,” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” Despite not winning an Oscar, his performance in the film “Birdman” earned him a nomination for Best Actor and a Golden Globe.
Keaton also starred as McDonald’s entrepreneur Ray Kroc — which the theatricals spoofed by having Keaton serve up a staggering five-patty burger on stage.
“You’ve been in this glitzy business for so long, you probably don’t even remember what it’s like to have a minimum-wage job,” Schwarz said. “So that’s why tonight, we’re creating the sequel to ‘The Founder’: ‘The Employee.’”
Keaton took the jokes in stride and was beaming by the end of the evening.
“It’s great to be around young people,” he said. “Trust me when I tell you, it’s so much more fun than old people, and based on all these students I met today, I’m ridiculously encouraged about this country.”
Keaton added that this was actually the second time he was invited to be the Man of the Year — he was asked more than 30 years ago to accept the award but declined because of a conflict filming a movie. That, he added, was a decision he regretted.
“For over 35 years they didn’t invite me again,” he said. “Not too hasty.”
Hasty Pudding will honor the 2026 Woman of the Year, Rose Byrne, with a roast on Friday.