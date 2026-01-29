Michael Keaton and Rose Byrne named Hasty’s Man and Woman of the Year

Actors to be honored with celebratory roasts and Pudding Pots

Michael Keaton and Rose Byrne have been named Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ Man and Woman of the Year.

The awards are presented annually to performers who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.

Keaton, known for performances in “Batman,” “Beetlejuice,” and “Birdman,” will be honored on Feb. 6 with a celebratory roast. Oscar-nominated Byrne will receive her Pudding Pot on Feb. 13.

“Keaton is no stranger to being a superhero, but let’s see if that training earns him a Pudding Pot,” said Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ producer Eloise Tunnell.

The Man of the Year award was established in 1967, with past recipients including Clint Eastwood, Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro, Harrison Ford, Samuel L. Jackson, Ryan Reynolds, and last year’s recipient, Jon Hamm, the 58th Man of the Year.

“We are thrilled to honor Rose Byrne as our Woman of the Year,” said Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ President Daisy Nussbaum. “Hot off a Golden Globe win and an Oscar nomination, it’s only right that she receives the most prestigious award of all: a Pudding Pot.”

Byrne has starred in “Neighbors,” “Bridesmaids,” and “Damages,” and was recently nominated for an Academy Award for her role in “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.”

Established in 1951, the Woman of the Year Award has been given to many notable and talented entertainers including Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Scarlett Johansson, Anne Hathaway, Kerry Washington, and most recently Cynthia Erivo, the 75th Woman of the Year.

Following their roasts, the awardees will attend the premiere of Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ 177th production, “Salooney Tunes.”

For more information, visit Hasty Pudding Theatricals.