Possible clue into movement disorders like Parkinson’s, others

Among the many wonders of the brain is its ability to master movements through practice — a dance step, piano sonata, or tying our shoes.

For decades, neuroscientists have known that these tasks require a cluster of brain areas known as the basal ganglia.

According to a new study in Nature Neuroscience led by Harvard researchers, this so-called “learning machine” speaks in two different codes — one for recently acquired learned movements and another for innate “natural” behaviors.

These surprising findings with lab animals may shed light on human movement disorders such as Parkinson’s disease.

“When we compared the codes across these two behavioral domains, we found that they were very different,” said Bence Ölveczky, professor of organismic and evolutionary biology (OEB). “They had nothing to do with each other. They were both faithfully reflecting the animal’s movements, but the language was profoundly different.”

Located in the midbrain below the cerebral cortex, the basal ganglia are involved in reward, emotion, and motor control. This region also is the site of some of our most concerning movement disorders: Huntington’s disease, Tourette’s syndrome, and Parkinson’s all arise from different defects of the basal ganglia.

Although it has long been known that the basal ganglia play a central role in motor control among mammals, it remains unclear whether this part of the brain directs all movements or just those for specialized tasks.

Some researchers posit that the basal ganglia act as a learning locus for movements acquired through practice, but not other routine behaviors. Other scholars argue that it plays a role in all movements.

To shed light on this mystery, the researchers scrutinized one particular part of the basal ganglia in rats — the dorsolateral striatum (DLS), which plays a role in learned behaviors.

The team studied rats during two different activities: free exploration and a learned task in which they were trained to press a lever twice within a specific time interval to obtain a reward. To track their movements, the team used a system of six cameras around the enclosure plus a software system that categorized behaviors.

In earlier studies, the team removed the DLS of rats, who afterward showed no differences in free exploration, demonstrating that it played no role in natural behaviors such as walking or grooming.

But the same animals were profoundly impaired when performing learned tasks, revealing that the DLS was essential for the newly acquired skills.

“There was a massive change, like night and day,” said Kiah Hardcastle, a postdoctoral fellow in the Ölveczky lab and lead author of the new study. “The animal could do a task super well, performing a stereotyped movement repeatedly, like 30,000 times. Then you lesion the DLS, and they never do that movement again.”

In the new study, the investigators sought to understand the neural activity during these behaviors, implanting tiny electrodes into the brains of rats and recording the electrical firing of neurons as they engaged in free exploration and the learned task.

To their surprise, they discovered the basal ganglia used two distinct “kinematic codes” — or patterns of neuronal electrical activity — during the learned task and natural movements.

“It’s as if the basal ganglia ‘speak’ different languages when the animal performs learned versus innate movements,” said Ölveczky. “Brain areas downstream that control movement only know one of these languages — the one spoken during learned behaviors.”

The researchers concluded in the paper that the basal ganglia switch back and forth “between being an essential actor and a mere observer.”

Hardcastle speculated that the basal ganglia may be unable to completely turn off electrical signaling when not directing behavior, so it shifts to a harmless “null code.”

Ölveczky said the findings may well be informative about humans because the structures below the cerebral cortex are believed to have remained largely conserved through evolutionary time. He believes the study demonstrates that the basal ganglia play essential roles in learned movements — but not necessarily in routine motor control.

He also thinks the findings offer hints about what may go wrong in some human movement disorders.

“Our research suggests that the pathology associated with Parkinson’s can be understood as the diseased basal ganglia speaking gibberish, but in a very loud and forceful way,” said Ölveczky. “Thus, it inserts itself, in a nonsensical way, into behaviors it would otherwise not control.”

Federal funding for the research was provided by the National Institutes of Health.