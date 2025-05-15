Strange galactic facts

There’s nothing quite like looking up at the sky on a dark night and catching a glimpse of the path of light we know as the Milky Way. More than 400 years ago, Galileo viewed the Milky Way through a rudimentary telescope and determined that it was made up of innumerable individual stars. Today we know much more about our own galaxy and countless others, but major questions remain unanswered.

Scientists at the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian are researching some of our biggest questions about galaxies. We asked CfA researcher and Harvard Ph.D. student Vedant Chandra to help develop this quiz about what we know so far, and what remains to be discovered.

