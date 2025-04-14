Becky G gets real at Cultural Rhythms

Dance dominated the 39th annual Cultural Rhythms festival as students showcased impressive footwork from around the world.

“It just feels right to be surrounded by so many young individuals who are dedicating themselves to representation and to leaning into authenticity,” said five-time Latin Grammy nominee Becky G, honored as Artist of the Year at the April 5 production.

Since 1986, Cultural Rhythms has united the Harvard community for a celebration of the cultural and ethnic diversity of its student body. The tradition has grown into a weeklong series, including a fashion show and food fair. The grand finale, hosted by the Harvard Foundation, is a student-led performing arts showcase and Artist of the Year ceremony at Sanders Theatre.

Becky G acknowledges the audience after receiving her award. Harvard University

The award’s past recipients include musical performers Lady Gaga and Rubén Blades as well as actors Courtney B. Vance, Angela Bassett, Eva Longoria, and Viola Davis.

“It’s a heavy-hitting list of incredible individuals who’ve accomplished so many things,” Becky G, 28, told the Gazette. “I feel like I’m just getting started.”

This year’s around-the-world tour featured Harvard Dankira Dance Troupe, with its Ethiopian- and Eritrean-inspired folk dances, and Bhangra, which pumped up the crowd with electric Punjabi moves. Audience members were pulled to their feet by Omo Naija x The Wahala Boys, who put on a Vegas-worthy dance skit. Becky G was seen cheering from her seat as Bryant Valenzuela ’25 and Mariachi Veritas x RAZA Ballet Folklórico performed Mexico’s varied movement and musical traditions.

The 2½-hour program, titled “Global Encounters,” included musical performances by 10 student groups. A highlight came when the Kuumba Singers of Harvard College offered their powerful rendition of “Can’t Give Up Now” by the duo Mary Mary. The song includes an adapted chorus from the Black gospel classic “I Don’t Feel Noways Tired.”

The Harvard Asian American Dance Troupe. Harvard University Omo Naija x The Wahala Boys. Harvard University Sebastian Feune (center right) rehearses with other members of Mariachi Véritas. Harvard University

Habiba Braimah, senior director of the Harvard Foundation for Intercultural and Race Relations, offered her thoughts on the impact of these sets. “We are reminded that art is powerful,” she told the audience. “Dance, storytelling and music is healing, and culture — all cultures, your culture — matters in a world that makes you feel divided, where our identities might be misunderstood or even challenged.”

Becky G was honored for artistic excellence and other positive contributions. At the end of the evening, the singer, songwriter, actress, and activist took the stage with festival co-directors Anapaula Barba ’25 and Hayat Hassan ’25 for a conversation covering everything from career to mental health and philanthropy.

Becky G, whose real name is Rebecca Marie Gomez, has been open in the past about her anxiety. At Sanders, she encouraged those in the midst of mental health struggles to ask for help, no matter what cultural taboos they face.

“I realized as I got older that my responsibility isn’t necessarily to be a role model but to be a real model,” Becky G said in an interview. “That means speaking to the fact that I am imperfect and that I make mistakes.”

With more than 28 billion career streams and high-profile roles in the films “Power Rangers” (2017) and DC’s “Blue Beetle” (2023), along with her hit songs “Shower” and “Mayores,” performed with Bad Bunny, Becky G uses her position to raise awareness for vulnerable communities.

“One thing that comes to mind is that there’s no lack of talent and there’s no lack of passionate individuals who are willing to do what it takes to do the work, but there is a lack of opportunity,” she said.

She is active with Altadena Girls, an organization supporting girls who lost their homes in this year’s Eaton Canyon fire.

A big fan of the late Selena Quintanilla — aka the Queen of Tejano Music — as well as contemporary reggaeton artists, she celebrated the fact that Latinx artists no longer need to “cross over.” Breaking into the U.S. market may have required performing in English for past generations. But Spanish-speaking singers today can stick to their roots.

“When we open the door for ourselves, we’re holding it open for the next generations and we’re making things better brick by brick,” said Becky G, the first Latina to receive Artist of the Year in a decade.