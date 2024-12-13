Arts & Culture

Holiday treats from the kitchen of Julia Child

Collage of Julia Child photos, a cook book, plates, and baking supplies.

Photo illustrations by Liz Zonarich/Harvard Staff

long read

Recipes from celebrity chef’s archive at Radcliffe

Julia Child in the kitchen.


The French Chef episode #258: Sole bonne femme.

Photograph by Paul Child. © Schlesinger Library, Harvard Radcliffe Institute. ID #8001636784.

Planning a holiday meal and need inspiration? The Schlesinger Library at Harvard Radcliffe Institute has you covered. It holds the papers of the late celebrity chef Julia Child, author of the iconic cookbook “Mastering the Art of French Cooking” and personality behind the long-running PBS television series “The French Chef.” She famously hosted other cooking shows from the kitchen of her Cambridge home. Radcliffe curators helped pull together the following recipes for festive desserts drawn from their vast collection, which includes correspondence, documents, books, photos, audio, and videotapes.

Julia child cooking

The French Chef episode #87: Quiches.

Photograph by Paul Child. © Schlesinger Library, Harvard Radcliffe Institute. ID #olvwork538495.

Julia Child demonstrating a frosting technique, with Merida.

Photograph by Paul Child. © Schlesinger Library, Harvard Radcliffe Institute. ID #olvwork478684.

Presents under a Christmas tree.

Presents at base of tree.

Photograph by Paul Child. © Schlesinger Library, Harvard Radcliffe Institute. ID olvwork584632.

“There are the pleasures of giving at Christmastime, and the most welcome pleasure of receiving guests bearing edible gifts — something good to eat!”

Julia Child, Parade Magazine, Dec. 13, 1982
Julia Child in the kitchen using a drizzling technique.

The French Chef episode #66: New Year’s – Croquembouche.

Photograph by Paul Child. © Schlesinger Library, Harvard Radcliffe Institute. ID #olvwork538469.

Holiday recipe book cover with santa.

Holiday recipe book.

Washington Gas Light Company issuing body. (1958). Holiday recipes 1958. Washington Gas Light Company.

Heart shape out of icing.

Julia using a squeeze bag to create a heart outline.

Photograph by Paul Child. © Schlesinger Library, Harvard Radcliffe Institute. ID olvwork587060.

Julia Child serving food on a plate.

Portrait of Julia Child in her Cambridge kitchen.

Photograph by Paul Child. © Schlesinger Library, Harvard Radcliffe Institute. ID olvwork642475.

Illustrations of a hand shaping Bouchee into neat circular shapes.

Bouchee illustrated instructions.

Mastering the Art of French Cooking. Vol. 2. Original drawings: graphic material.. Papers of Julia Child, 1925-1993, MC 644: T-139: Vt-23: Phon 15, 804., Box: 71. Schlesinger Library, Radcliffe Institute.

Julia Child with her apple dessert.

The French Chef episode #215: Apple dessert.

Photograph by Paul Child. © Schlesinger Library, Harvard Radcliffe Institute. ID olvwork539525.

Julia on the set of WGBH studios.

Julia Child on The French Chef in the WGBH studio.

Photograph by Paul Child. © Schlesinger Library, Harvard Radcliffe Institute. ID olvwork586661.

