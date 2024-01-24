Harvard faculty, alumni, and students have been thinking deeply about some of the world’s biggest challenges for centuries. What if we applied some of that thinking to our everyday lives?

In the new podcast “Harvard Thinking,” Harvard Gazette writer Samantha Laine Perfas convenes experts from different disciplines for conversations about issues that affect people in real, tangible ways. Topics range from personal drinking habits to the future of democracy to the best use of artificial intelligence. Look for episodes in the coming weeks.