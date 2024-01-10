Follow the research in 2024
Whether you've resolved to cut stress, lose weight, catch up on sleep, or be a better person, Harvard researchers have answers to help you get started
-
Really need to start exercising but hate it? Just move
Health professionals say any regular activity is useful. If it’s been a while, ramp up ‘like a crockpot: low and slow’
-
A laugh a day keeps the doctor away?
No one knows why we do it, but it’s free, has no known side effects, and experts say it lifts spirits, lowers stress, makes us feel connected
-
Cars blaring? Boss nagging? Take a deep breath. Now another.
Daniel Goleman, Tsoknyi Rinpoche walk us through science, practice of why we should meditate
-
More evidence moderate drinking is good for your heart. Also: a reason.
A new study offers an explanation for why light to moderate alcohol consumption may be associated with lower risk of heart disease.
-
Weekend ‘catch-up sleep’ might offer a lifeline
Experts offer some tips on how to do better with getting enough rest, the first being admitting there’s a problem
-
The best thing about the Mediterranean diet? It doesn’t taste like a diet.
Olive oil – maybe not your mom’s – is a good place to start, says Chan School’s Walter Willett. But don’t be afraid to experiment.
-
Maybe this book will change your life
Harvard scholars share from experience stories and ideas of uncommon wisdom