Starting college can be exhilarating, but also challenging for homesick students craving connections to their culture. Some Harvard students are finding comfort in local restaurants that offer a taste of home.
“I was missing my family, my friends, and, of course, my culture and food,” said Valeria Barriobero ’25 about the move from Miami to the Cambridge campus.
Then Barriobero discovered Orinoco, a Venezuelan restaurant in Harvard Square named after one of the longest rivers in South America: “It really feels like a little piece of home is with me every time I’m here.”
Fellow Floridian Ricardo Fernandes Garcia ’27 joined Barriobero recently at the restaurant. He and Barriobero raved about Orinoco’s arepas, grilled corn flour buns filled with a variety of meats, vegetables, and cheeses. Both students have Venezuelan ties — Fernandes was born in the capital of Caracas, and Barriobero’s parents emigrated from the city of Maracaibo.