‘It gives me some cute little memories when I eat the dumplings’

Thamina Noorzai ’24 feels much the same about her own culture.

“If I think about the Afghan dishes that my mom makes, the best one is called banjan. It’s a specific way to prepare eggplants. I usually don’t like eggplant at all, but when my mom does it, then I could eat 10 plates and still eat more. Every time I fly home, that will be the meal that’s waiting for me.”

Afghan bread and condiments.

Noorzai is from Munich, but her mother is from Afghanistan, and she fondly remembers eating Afghan food every Sunday back home. Thousands of miles away from her mother’s cooking, the senior has found a small slice of Afghanistan at The Helmand in Cambridge. The banjan she likes to order typically takes two days to prepare, from airing out the eggplant to frying and then cooking it in a sauce. Although she is partial to her mother’s recipe, the Lowell House resident praises the Helmand’s banjan as well as its aushak, a dumpling filled with leeks and scallions.

“When I was very young, I remember on Sundays being in the kitchen with my mom and we would make them ourselves,” Noorzai said of the aushak. “She would roll out the dough, and I would cut it into pieces. Then [we would] put the little fillings in there, form the dumplings, and put it into a pot [to] steam it. It gives me some cute little memories when I eat the dumplings.”

Noorzai also brings friends to The Helmand when she wants to share her Afghan culture.

“A lot of things that people associate with Afghanistan are negative because of various issues going on. But there’s also great things about the country and I love showing that to my friends.”

She added: “I think it’s always cool to go into places with an open mind and not stick to what you know.”