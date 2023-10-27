The Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian opened its doors for its first public lecture since the pandemic began with a nod to the future. “Astronomy Is for All of Us: Celebrating Women Astrophysicists and the History of Cosmic Discovery” on Oct. 19 recognized Mass STEM week, a statewide effort to raise high schoolers’ interest in and awareness of careers in science, technology, engineering, and math.

Cambridge Rindge and Latin School students who attended were members of the Harvard-MIT Science Research Mentoring Program, a program that gave them the opportunity to work on a yearlong independent research project under the guidance of a CfA or MIT astrophysicist.

“I have immense gratitude in my heart tonight for our partnership with the Harvard-MIT Science Research Mentoring Program — their generous support of our students to reach their dreams and their goals,” said Cambridge Public Schools Superintendent Victoria Greer. “The opportunity for our young minds to participate in such a wonderful program, guided by brilliant minds, is nothing short of transformative.”

Guest speaker Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll said that creating such opportunities to connect students and researchers is the purpose of STEM Week.

“We see the Massachusetts economy growing in the innovation sector; 40 percent of all new jobs are going to be tied to innovation in Massachusetts,” said Driscoll. “We say to our business community, if you want to see what your future talent looks like, come visit our high schools.