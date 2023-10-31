As a world-class research university, Harvard labs explore everything from capturing carbon to city planning. Cross-collaboration and community are the threads that tie them all together.

“The science of electrochemistry is driving the development of new frontiers,” said Kiana Amini, a postdoctoral fellow in Michael Aziz’s flow battery lab at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. “Collaborating with my colleagues, exchanging knowledge and expertise, and contributing to the development of sustainable energy storage and carbon capture is an incredibly rewarding experience.”

Harvard Kenneth C. Griffin Graduate School of Arts and Sciences student Noah Lopez agreed. “It is an absolute pleasure to engage in regeneration research in the Whited Lab,” said Lopez. “We place great importance in fostering a sense of community, collaboration, and mentorship within our lab.”

For Professor Kathryn Franich, it’s the diversity of speech that she explores in her research in the Linguistics Lab. “A big part of our work looks at how differences in structure across languages — such as whether a language is a tonal language or a stress-based language — influence speech timing and coordination,” she explained.