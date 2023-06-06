It was apparent to Mary Louise Kelly that people on the street were afraid to talk to her for fear of reprisals from Iran’s clerical rulers.

The National Public Radio journalist had gone to Iran earlier this year to cover the aftermath of anti-government protests after the suspicious death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, an Iranian Kurdish woman who had been arrested for violating the country’s hijab rules.

Then one night amid the din of a government fireworks display marking the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, she began to hear spontaneous chants for freedom echoing from the apartment buildings around her Tehran hotel.

“That moment revealed a very different narrative from what the government wanted us to see and hear,” said Kelly ’93 at Harvard Alumni Day during her keynote address Friday on the role of journalists amid global discord. “And we would have missed it, had we not gotten on a plane and witnessed it firsthand.”

The Harvard Alumni Association’s annual gathering, now in its second year, took place at Tercentenary Theatre and was livestreamed worldwide. Over 8,000 attended the event hosted by the association’s current president, Allyson Mendenhall ’90, M.L.A ’99, honoring alumni impact, citizenship, and community. The oldest alumni in attendance were 99-year-old Bertram A. “Bert” Huberman ’44, M.B.A. ’48, of Sarasota, Florida, and 95-year-old Ruth Samuels Villalovos ’49, of Cambridge.

Kelly, a co-host of NPR’s “All Things Considered,” cited former New York Times editor Dean Baquet in speaking about the need for reporting to be “restored to the center” of journalism. “It’s an important reminder in an era of fake news, alternative facts, and distrust of the media,” she said.

“My takeaway is that there remains a role, indeed a requirement in my profession, to show up and bear witness,” she said. “To bear witness, to record what we see and hear, accurately and honestly. To capture the world not as we wish it were, but as it is.”

The first Harvard Alumni Day took place last year and featured Tracy K. Smith ’94 as keynote speaker. A two-term U.S. poet laureate and Pulitzer Prize winner, Smith is professor of English and African and African American Studies in the Faculty of Arts and Sciences and the Susan S. and Kenneth L. Wallach Professor at Harvard Radcliffe Institute.