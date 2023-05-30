Clinton, who also teaches at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, said that beyond Dahl’s work advancing global health, she’s also an example of how to lead during hardship. She was crucial in leading PIH after the passing last year of Farmer, Harvard Medical School professor and beloved member of the team. Dahl, in the midst of enormous grief, pushed forward and continued to press forward and inspire the work of their partners.

“Ophelia taught us so much about what means to be a leader. We don’t only get to lead when it’s easy,” Clinton said. “We often have to lead when it’s hard, when it’s ugly, when it’s painful, and that is when we see the true spirit of leadership.”

During the event, attendees listened to a panel discussion centered around the essential role of female leaders in global health. Panelists Agnes Binagwaho, Natalia Kanem ’76, Abby Maxman, and Reema Nanavaty offered their perspectives during the discussion. The panel was moderated by Jacqueline Bhabha, a professor of the practice of health and human rights at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the Jeremiah Smith Jr. Lecturer in Law at Harvard Law School, and an adjunct lecturer in public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School.

“Ophelia’s life teaches us what is possible when a fierce intellect and an unbounded imagination are matched with a capacious heart and unflinching purpose to advance global health equity.” — Chelsea Clinton

“[Health] is the pillar in the middle of everything that concerns human development,” said Binagwaho, the vice chancellor of the University of Global Health Equity, an initiative of PIH. Maxman, president and CEO of Oxfam America, said a common mantra during the pandemic was: “No one is safe until everyone is safe.” This is a reminder that there is still so much work to be done when it comes to achieving gender equity in healthcare. The key to this is uplifting more women as leaders.

Nanavaty, who has worked with the Self Employed Women’s Association for more than 35 years and is currently a member of the Advisory Council on Gender and Development of the World Bank Group, said that to do this we must recognize that all women are leaders. She sees the most promise in empowering women at the local level to be leaders in their communities.

“We have needlessly made health more corporate than cooperative,” Nanavaty said during the panel. “Women as leaders do not lead and pull people behind … they help other women lead.”

During her remarks, Clinton praised Dahl for giving so much of herself to the world and for lifting up those around her to do the same.

“Thank you, Ophelia, for teaching us about what is possible with enough will and grit and determination and love,” she said. “Thank you for proving what is possible, again, to all of us every day.”