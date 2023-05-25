Today the University awarded a total of 9,265 degrees. A breakdown of degrees and programs is listed below.
Harvard College granted a total of 1,731 degrees. Degrees from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences were awarded by Harvard College, the Kenneth C. Griffin Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, and the Graduate School of Design.
All Ph.D. degrees are conferred by the Kenneth C. Griffin Graduate School of Arts and Sciences.
All figures include degrees awarded in November 2022 and March and May 2023.
Harvard College
1,731 degrees
- 1,686 Bachelor of Arts
- 45 Bachelor of Science
Harvard Kenneth C. Griffin Graduate School of Arts and Sciences
1,245 degrees
- 317 Master of Arts
- 211 Master of Science
- 15 Master of Engineering
- 702 Doctor of Philosophy
Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences
666 degrees
- 325 Bachelor of Arts (conferred by Harvard College)
- 45 Bachelor of Science (conferred by Harvard College)
- 15 Master of Engineering (conferred by GSAS)
- 197 Master of Science (conferred by GSAS)
- 23 Master in Design Engineering (conferred by GSD)
- 61 Doctor in Philosophy (conferred by GSAS)
Harvard Business School
991 degrees
- 856 Master of Business Administration
- 84 Master in Business Administration with Distinction
- 51 Master in Business Administration with High Distinction
Harvard Divinity School
149 degrees
- 49 Master of Divinity
- 90 Master of Theological Studies
- 7 Master of Religion and Public Life
- 1 Master of Theology
- 2 Doctor of Theology
Harvard Law School
753 degrees
- 179 Master of Laws
- 571 Doctor of Law
- 3 Doctor of Juridical Science
Harvard Kennedy School
676 degrees
- 135 Master in Public Administration
- 222 Master in Public Administration (Mid-Career)
- 83 Master in Public Administration in International Development
- 222 Master in Public Policy
- 7 Ph.D. in Political Economy and Government (conferred by GSAS)
- 7 Ph.D. in Public Policy (conferred by GSAS)
Harvard Graduate School of Design
471 degrees
- 120 Master in Architecture
- 49 Master of Architecture in Urban Design
- 96 Master in Design Studies
- 94 Master in Landscape Architecture
- 9 Master of Landscape Architecture in Urban Design
- 71 Master in Urban Planning
- 9 Doctor of Design
- 23 Master in Design Engineering (conferred jointly with SEAS)
Harvard Graduate School of Education
668 degrees
- 626 Master of Education
- 25 Doctor of Education Leadership
- 17 Doctor of Education
Harvard Medical School
446 degrees
- 41 Master of Biomedical Informatics
- 62 Master of Bioethics
- 33 Master of Healthcare Quality and Safety
- 53 Master in Clinical Service Operations
- 72 Master in Medical Science
- 167 Doctor of Medicine
- 18 Master of Science
Harvard School of Dental Medicine
61 degrees
- 18 Master of Medical Sciences
- 8 Doctor of Medical Sciences
- 35 Doctor of Dental Medicine
Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health
617 degrees
- 393 Master of Public Health
- 189 Master of Science
- 26 Master in Health Care Management
- 9 Doctor of Public Health
Harvard Extension School
1,471 degrees
- 1 Associate in Arts in Extension Studies
- 167 Bachelor of Liberal Arts in Extension Studies
- 1,303 Masters of Liberal Arts in Extension Studies