Today the University awarded a total of 9,265 degrees. A breakdown of degrees and programs is listed below.

Harvard College granted a total of 1,731 degrees. Degrees from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences were awarded by Harvard College, the Kenneth C. Griffin Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, and the Graduate School of Design.

All Ph.D. degrees are conferred by the Kenneth C. Griffin Graduate School of Arts and Sciences.

All figures include degrees awarded in November 2022 and March and May 2023.

Harvard College

1,731 degrees

1,686 Bachelor of Arts

45 Bachelor of Science

Harvard Kenneth C. Griffin Graduate School of Arts and Sciences

1,245 degrees

317 Master of Arts

211 Master of Science

15 Master of Engineering

702 Doctor of Philosophy

Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences

666 degrees

325 Bachelor of Arts (conferred by Harvard College)

45 Bachelor of Science (conferred by Harvard College)

15 Master of Engineering (conferred by GSAS)

197 Master of Science (conferred by GSAS)

23 Master in Design Engineering (conferred by GSD)

61 Doctor in Philosophy (conferred by GSAS)

Harvard Business School

991 degrees

856 Master of Business Administration

84 Master in Business Administration with Distinction

51 Master in Business Administration with High Distinction

Harvard Divinity School

149 degrees

49 Master of Divinity

90 Master of Theological Studies

7 Master of Religion and Public Life

1 Master of Theology

2 Doctor of Theology

Harvard Law School

753 degrees

179 Master of Laws

571 Doctor of Law

3 Doctor of Juridical Science

Harvard Kennedy School

676 degrees

135 Master in Public Administration

222 Master in Public Administration (Mid-Career)

83 Master in Public Administration in International Development

222 Master in Public Policy

7 Ph.D. in Political Economy and Government (conferred by GSAS)

7 Ph.D. in Public Policy (conferred by GSAS)

Harvard Graduate School of Design

471 degrees

120 Master in Architecture

49 Master of Architecture in Urban Design

96 Master in Design Studies

94 Master in Landscape Architecture

9 Master of Landscape Architecture in Urban Design

71 Master in Urban Planning

9 Doctor of Design

23 Master in Design Engineering (conferred jointly with SEAS)

Harvard Graduate School of Education

668 degrees

626 Master of Education

25 Doctor of Education Leadership

17 Doctor of Education

Harvard Medical School

446 degrees

41 Master of Biomedical Informatics

62 Master of Bioethics

33 Master of Healthcare Quality and Safety

53 Master in Clinical Service Operations

72 Master in Medical Science

167 Doctor of Medicine

18 Master of Science

Harvard School of Dental Medicine

61 degrees

18 Master of Medical Sciences

8 Doctor of Medical Sciences

35 Doctor of Dental Medicine

Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

617 degrees

393 Master of Public Health

189 Master of Science

26 Master in Health Care Management

9 Doctor of Public Health

Harvard Extension School

1,471 degrees