The class starts in the dark. One student, swathed in white cloth, reclines against a mirrored wall. She is soon surrounded by a half-circle of peers, while another classmate begins reciting The Lord’s Prayer. Soon after, all hell breaks loose — metaphorically — as the seated student begins writhing and speaking in tongues. The scene, a reinterpretation of one from the 1973 horror film “The Exorcist,” then disbands, and the students regroup, preparing for a seminar-style discussion with a professor from the Divinity School. Another weekly installment of English 90ex, “The Exorcist,” is underway.
New this semester, English 90ex is the brainchild of David Levine, M.A. ’96. The course bridges social commentary, popular culture, psychology, and religion; explores the influence of the 1973 classic; and reflects Levine’s interest in cross-genre studies of theater, performance, video, and photography.
“For the first month, students do presentations on topics that are directly or obliquely related to ‘The Exorcist,’” explained Levine, a professor of the practice of performance in Theater, Dance & Media. Playing on themes raised by the film, which helped make Linda Blair, then 14, a star, those topics have ranged from the performance of dissociative identity disorder to horror and queerness and the Satanic panic of the 1980s. Following these presentations, students apply their newfound knowledge to crafting a theater piece.